Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells 1,551 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $131,741.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,139.94. This trade represents a 32.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Shane Crehan sold 1,776 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $123,449.76.

On Monday, October 7th, Shane Crehan sold 2,478 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $171,205.02.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.7 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,853,000 after buying an additional 134,559 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after buying an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,188,000 after buying an additional 233,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

