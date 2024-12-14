Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $283.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PODD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $269.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.02. Insulet has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $279.77.

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

