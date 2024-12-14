Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertek Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intertek Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $61.65. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

