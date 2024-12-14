Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $526.02 and last traded at $527.95. Approximately 6,508,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,164,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.79 and its 200 day moving average is $483.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
