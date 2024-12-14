Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
