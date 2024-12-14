Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on January 7th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 145.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 310.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.