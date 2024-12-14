iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 27.0% in November

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,500 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.97. 569,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.1943 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

