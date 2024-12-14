iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QAT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.26. 19,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,247. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 4.05% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.