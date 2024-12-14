iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. 1,653,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,021. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after buying an additional 1,596,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,996,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

