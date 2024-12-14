iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. 1,653,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,021. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
