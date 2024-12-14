Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,158,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,342,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

