Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 1,395.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,525,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 534.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CHCT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $511.43 million, a PE ratio of -201.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

