Jane Street Group LLC Buys 17,263 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Armstrong World Industries worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.03.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

