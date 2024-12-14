Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165,664 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

LCII stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.11. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.49%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

