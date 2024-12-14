Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 142.5% in November

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,600 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the November 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Kaixin Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of KXIN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 128,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,006. Kaixin has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.
About Kaixin
