Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 142.5% in November

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,600 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the November 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kaixin Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KXIN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 128,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,006. Kaixin has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

