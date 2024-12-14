Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

