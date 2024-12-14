Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

KVUE opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 131,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 166.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 544,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 340,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

