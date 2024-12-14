Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 1654192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KROS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $77.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $88.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.