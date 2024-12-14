Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3861 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Kingboard Laminates’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Kingboard Laminates Price Performance
Kingboard Laminates stock remained flat at C$18.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.78. Kingboard Laminates has a 12-month low of C$17.01 and a 12-month high of C$20.40.
About Kingboard Laminates
