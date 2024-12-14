Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3861 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Kingboard Laminates’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Kingboard Laminates Price Performance

Kingboard Laminates stock remained flat at C$18.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.78. Kingboard Laminates has a 12-month low of C$17.01 and a 12-month high of C$20.40.

About Kingboard Laminates

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells laminates in the People's Republic of China, other Asian countries, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Laminates, Properties, and Investments segments. The company offers glass epoxy and paper laminates.

