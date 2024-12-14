Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3861 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Kingboard Laminates’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Kingboard Laminates Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:KGBLY remained flat at C$18.99 during trading on Friday. Kingboard Laminates has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.78.
Kingboard Laminates Company Profile
