Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3861 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Kingboard Laminates’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Kingboard Laminates Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:KGBLY remained flat at C$18.99 during trading on Friday. Kingboard Laminates has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.78.

Kingboard Laminates Company Profile

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells laminates in the People's Republic of China, other Asian countries, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Laminates, Properties, and Investments segments. The company offers glass epoxy and paper laminates.

