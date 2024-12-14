Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.15. 107,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 78,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Samira Sakhia acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$1,839,000.00. Corporate insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
