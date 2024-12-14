Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.72. 418,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 559,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.