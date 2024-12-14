Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,006 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 39.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

ECF stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,537,603.91. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

