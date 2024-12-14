Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,456,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 321.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 213,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 550,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 226.1% in the third quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 190,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,354 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

