Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 57,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 36,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

