Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 102,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 460,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Specifically, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $185,072.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,113.86. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Latham Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.62 million, a PE ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.