LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Leerink Partners

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp lowered LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 70.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

