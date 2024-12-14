Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,912,000 after acquiring an additional 42,358 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Leidos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 199,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $153.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

