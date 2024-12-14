LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $38.26. 221,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,954,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

