Localiza Rent a Car S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

LZRFY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.80.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

