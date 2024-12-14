Localiza Rent a Car S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance
LZRFY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.80.
About Localiza Rent a Car
