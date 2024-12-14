MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $189,969.62 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $189,969.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $912,855.48. This trade represents a 17.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.09. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after buying an additional 1,212,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

