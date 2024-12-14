Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. 603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Marblegate Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.18% of Marblegate Acquisition worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

