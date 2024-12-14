Mark W. Parrish Sells 12,000 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.97, a PEG ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 49.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,859,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 243,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

