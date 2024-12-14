Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Trading 22.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 339,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 84,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Mason Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 96.78 and a quick ratio of 47.86.

Get Mason Resources alerts:

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.