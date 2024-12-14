Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Short Interest Update

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 15,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mattel Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,005. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. Mattel’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Mattel by 584.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

