Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Enters into Sales Agreement with Roth Capital Partners, LLC and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

On December 13, 2024, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. announced that it has entered into a Sales Agreement with Roth Capital Partners, LLC and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. The Sales Agreement allows for the sale of shares of the company’s common stock, with an aggregate sales price of up to $12 million, through an “at the market offering” program.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mawson will pay the Lead Agent a commission rate of 2.5% of the aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of shares. The company has also agreed to provide customary indemnification and contribution rights to the Agents. Additionally, Mawson will reimburse the Agents for specified expenses related to the agreement, not to exceed a certain amount.

It is important to note that Mawson is not obligated to sell any of the shares under the Sales Agreement and may suspend solicitations and offers at any time. The offering of shares will end upon reaching an aggregate offering price of $12 million or upon termination of the Sales Agreement by either party.

The shares to be sold will be issued in accordance with the company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3. A prospectus supplement, dated December 13, 2024, will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the offer and sale of the shares.

This current report serves as a disclosure and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The company’s Sales Agreement, including the full text, is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to the report. The opinion of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP regarding the legality of the shares is included as Exhibit 5.1.

Investors should be cautious regarding forward-looking statements made in this report, as they involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied. More information about the risks affecting Mawson is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

The agreement also includes representations and warranties that should be considered within the context provided in the agreement itself. These representations and warranties may not necessarily reflect the current state of affairs as of their stated date.

This report is signed on behalf of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. by Rahul Mewawalla, Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

