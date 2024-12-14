Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.61 and last traded at C$15.61. Approximately 47,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 47,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.76.

Separately, Leede Financial downgraded Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total value of C$1,593,100.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

