MEG Energy Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

MEG Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 23,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,639. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

