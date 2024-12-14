MEG Energy Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
MEG Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 23,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,639. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52.
About MEG Energy
