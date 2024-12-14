Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.88. 10,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 7,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

