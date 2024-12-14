Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

NYSE MXC opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.