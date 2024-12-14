MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,175,600 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the November 15th total of 2,101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MGM China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVF remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Friday. MGM China has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

