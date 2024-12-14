Michael A. Volanoski Sells 4,178 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $442,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 223,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,690,364. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,963,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,132,000 after buying an additional 67,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5,990.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,008,000 after buying an additional 1,190,274 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

