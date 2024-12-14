MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $12.39. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 11,388 shares traded.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
