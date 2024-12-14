Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.64 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 21086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$537.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

