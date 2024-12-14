Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 55,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 36,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.