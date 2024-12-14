Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $313.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.92. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $198.01 and a 1-year high of $333.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

