MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $391.63 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.63.

Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

