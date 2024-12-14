MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $121.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.60. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

