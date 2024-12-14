MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $325.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $267.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.13 and its 200 day moving average is $269.12. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -97.51 and a beta of 1.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $7,611,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,497,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 420.4% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

