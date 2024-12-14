Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 763.72 ($9.64) and traded as low as GBX 638 ($8.05). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.08), with a volume of 24,359 shares.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 687.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 763.72. The firm has a market cap of £370.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,368.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

Insider Activity

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.47) per share, for a total transaction of £296 ($373.60). Also, insider Emilie McCarthy purchased 2,470 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,523.60 ($18,330.94). Insiders have bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,910 over the last 90 days. 20.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

