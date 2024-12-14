M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.